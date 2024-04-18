China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction discussed at WB and IMF Spring Meetings

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. Construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway was addressed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, during meetings with the leadership of the World Bank Group in Washington, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, this transportation project, along with the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP), was the main topic of discussion at the meetings. The underlying theme of all the discussed issues during the event was the further strengthening of strategic relations between the WB and Kyrgyzstan.

Japarov addressed these topics during a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, Vice President of the WB for Digital Development, where presentations on the digital support of the Kambarata-1 HPP and other energy projects were showcased.

Moreover, discussions between Japarov and Charles Cormier, the WB's Regional Director for Infrastructure, focused on the application of digital technologies in the energy sector as well as the details of cooperation within the implementation of the Kambarata-1 HPP project.

During the meeting with Juergen Voegele, Vice President of the WB for Sustainable Development, issues related to promoting sustainable and equitable economic growth in the country were addressed.

A delegation led by Chairman Japarov is currently in Washington to participate in the spring meetings of the boards of governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Additionally, within the framework of the meetings, Kyrgyzstan and the WB have agreed to develop a financial cooperation model within the framework of the construction of Kambarata-1 HPP.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.