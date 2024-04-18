Kyrgyzstan signs MoU with Google to facilitate education transformation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers and Google have signed a memorandum of understanding outlining further cooperation in education transformation, Trend reports.

According to the cabinet, the memorandum aims to implement advanced educational practices under the "Altyn Qazyk" ("Polar Star") program in Kyrgyzstan, which focuses on modernizing and digitizing the educational process in schools countrywide.

"We take pride in being the first country in the region to collaborate with Google Education and apply cutting-edge practices in schools across Kyrgyzstan, aiding our teachers and students in acquiring the latest knowledge," said the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, during a meeting with Google's Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Mark Isakowitz.

Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan's collaboration with Google in education should be just the first step. Kyrgyzstan is also working on cloud resource development, improving the efficiency of government services, and developing artificial intelligence programs.

In turn, Isakowitz noted Google's commitment to human capital development in Kyrgyzstan and expressed a desire to support these efforts.

Japarov also announced the upcoming launch of a pilot project: a Google school based in one of Bishkek's urban schools, fully integrating Google tools for education.