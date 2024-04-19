Agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan targets two-way investment boost

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 19. An agreement has been signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Kazakhstan concerning the encouragement and mutual safeguarding of investments, Trend reports.

According to the press-service of the Kyrgyz president, the signing took place following bilateral talks between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.

During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is not just a neighboring country for Kazakhstan, but a fraternal nation and an important strategic partner. With a shared history and spiritual values, the peoples of the two countries have deep connections that serve as the basis for further cooperation between them.

Tokayev further noted that during the closed-door negotiations, both sides confirmed their common goal of strengthening and developing relations between the two countries.

In turn, Zhaparov expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the humanitarian assistance provided in connection with the accident at the Bishkek power plant and expressed readiness to support Kazakhstan in light of the ongoing extensive flooding in several regions of the country.

President Sadyr Zhaparov is currently on an official visit to Kazakhstan.