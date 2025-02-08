Kyrgyzstan clarifies postponement of European Parliament's Human Rights Subcommittee visit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 8. The Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the planned visit of the European Parliament's Human Rights Subcommittee, originally set for February 25-28, 2025, has been postponed, not canceled, due to scheduling conflicts, Trend reports via the ministry.

A meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan with Hans Farnhammer, Head of the EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan. During the discussion, the Kyrgyz side expressed concern and disagreement regarding a statement made by Mounir Satouri, Chair of the Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament, regarding the visit's status on February 7, 2025.

"Yesterday, we were informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic that the Kyrgyz authorities will not receive the delegation of the Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) of the European Parliament at the scheduled dates of 25 to 28 February 2025. This decision is regrettable and comes as a surprise as preparations were well underway,'' Satouri said.

The Kyrgyz side clarified that the visit had not been canceled but rather postponed due to scheduling conflicts and the lack of advance coordination of dates with the foreign affairs calendar.

It was reported that President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to extend an invitation to the European Parliament delegation, offering them the opportunity to visit at their preferred time and to gain a first-hand understanding of the situation on the ground.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel