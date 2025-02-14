Kyrgyzstan launches Osh Airport terminal expansion project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 14. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has launched the construction of a new terminal complex at the Osh International Airport, Trend reports via the president's administration.

The capacity of the complex will exceed 5 million passengers annually. It will be built with two floors and a basement, covering a total area of 25,443 square meters.

As part of the development project, the apron will be expanded, and the number of parking spaces for aircraft will increase by 25 units. In 2025, design and cost documentation for the runway will be prepared, and its extension is planned for 2026. After the reconstruction, the high-intensity lighting system will be upgraded to Category III.

In his speech, Zhaparov reminded that the international airports Karakol and Talas were previously put into operation. The airports in Jalal-Abad, Karavan, Kazarman, and Batken underwent major repairs to their runways. Reconstruction works are actively underway at Issyk-Kul International Airport and Naryn Airport, and construction of a new airport will begin in the city of Jalal-Abad.

Furthermore, the president emphasized that the country's aviation fleet has acquired two Bombardier Dash 8-400 aircraft, and two more new planes will be added this year.

The president pointed out that Osh International Airport ranks second in Kyrgyzstan in terms of passenger traffic and is one of the key transport hubs in the entire Fergana Valley. Currently, the airport can accommodate modern aircraft such as the Airbus A320, Boeing 737, and their equivalents.

Furthermore, the president emphasized the need for modernization of the existing airport. The complex, built in 1974, can no longer fully meet the requirements of modernity.