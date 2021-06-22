Tajikistan reports new coronavirus cases after 5-month break

New coronavirus cases were confirmed in healthcare organizations in Tajikistan, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.

The exact number of COVID-19 cases was not specified.

The Tajik authorities explain new cases with disrespect of COVID-19 precautionary measures by population.

Tajikistan has not registered new coronavirus cases after January 11.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tajikistan makes 13,308. The death toll made 90. The total number of recoveries reached 13,218.