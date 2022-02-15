Tajik and German specialists exchange experience in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19

A group of German specialists is in Tajikistan to share their experience in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. Over two weeks, German specialists are expected to train Tajik doctors in the diagnosis and treatment of new coronavirus infections, Trend reports with reference to Khovar.

Yesterday, the group met with the representatives of the Ministry of Health.

They noted that the visit of German doctors in Tajikistan is a continuation of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 infection.

The German Society for Technical Cooperation (GIZ) in Tajikistan presented the Institute of Preventive Medicine with diagnostic materials for detecting COVID-19, in particular, consumables for 50,000 tests.

According to the work plan, German specialists are expected to visit some cities and districts, to hold negotiations, meetings and consultations, as well as to visit laboratories in various regions.

To date, Tajik doctors have exchanged experience in diagnosing and treating coronavirus infection with leading experts from a number of countries around the world and have achieved significant results in this area.