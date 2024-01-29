Tajikistan sends request to Türkiye regarding terrorist attack in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Turkish authorities have received an official request to ascertain the identity of a Tajik citizen suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack in Istanbul, Tajik Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shohin Samadi told Trend.

"An official request has been forwarded to Turkish authorities to identify a Tajik citizen suspected of committing a crime in a church in Istanbul. Our embassy is in close contact with the law enforcement agencies of Türkiye to clarify all the circumstances," the foreign ministry said.

On the afternoon of January 28, two masked men carried out an armed attack on a Catholic church in the northern part of Istanbul, resulting in the death of a Turkish citizen.

The Minister of Interior of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya stated that the terrorist group ISIS was involved in the attack on the Catholic Church in Istanbul. Two suspects in the attack, one being a Tajikistan citizen and the other a Russian citizen, have been detained.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel