Tajikistan's Somon Air accepts Russian bank-issued cards

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 30. Somon Air, the national airline of Tajikistan, has started accepting Visa, Mastercard, and Mir cards issued by Russian banks, Trend reports.

According to the company, holders of these Russian bank cards can now make payments on the company's website in Russian rubles. Meanwhile, holders of VISA and Mastercard issued outside of Russia will pay in euros.

Currently, Somon Air successfully operates regular flights from Tajikistan to 25 destinations, including cities in Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

In February 2008, the airline flew its inaugural flight on the Dushanbe-Moscow route with a Boeing 737-800. In September 2017, Somon Air became Tajikistan's first airline to officially join the International Air Transport Association (IATA).