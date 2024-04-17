Tajikistan calls on OECD for aid in analyzing business and investment climate

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 17. Tajikistan has reached out to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for technical assistance in conducting a systematic assessment of the country's business and investment climate, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the request was made by Minister Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin during a meeting with William Tompson, the Head of the Eurasia Division at the OECD.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the economic reforms aimed at aligning the country's investment environment with international standards.

He noted significant achievements in economic development, including a GDP growth rate of 8.3 percent in 2023 and an average of 7.5 percent over the past seven years, maintaining inflation at 3.8 percent, and the construction and commissioning of two units of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant.

At the same time, it was pointed out that the private sector contributes over 70 percent to Tajikistan's GDP, with 85 percent of the state budget revenue coming from the private sector and nearly 90 percent of the population's employment being provided by the private sector.