Dozens of agreements signed during Mirziyoyev's visit to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 18. A total of 28 documents were signed, following the visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik president's press service, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a union treaty between the countries.

Additionally, six agreements on cooperation between the executive bodies of Tajikistan's Khatlon and Sugd regions with Uzbekistan's Khorazm, Fergana, Syrdarya, Namangan, and Andijan regions were signed following the high-level negotiations.

It was noted that agreements, protocols, memoranda, roadmaps, and cooperation programs were signed during the visit, regulating the development and expansion of cooperation in important and priority areas for both sides.

Meanwhile, during a meeting between Mirziyoyev and Rahmon, it was emphasized that Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have the potential to increase bilateral trade to $2 billion. It was highlighted that the new package of signed bilateral documents, including the union treaty, will significantly strengthen the legal framework of cooperation.