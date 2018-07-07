Turkmenistan sets date for first meeting of People's Council

7 July 2018 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 7

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov has signed a decree on holding the first meeting of the People's Council of Turkmenistan on September 24-25, 2018.

The event will be held on the eve of September 27 Independence Day.

The decision on the transformation and renaming of the Council of Elders to the People's Council was made in early October of 2017.

Prior to that the Council of Elders served as an exclusively advisory body. At the same time, the People’s Council was the highest representative body of Turkmenistan in the period from 1992 to 2008.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan tightens anti-corruption laws
Turkmenistan 6 July 18:03
Turkmenistan and WTO discuss key issues of cooperation in Geneva
Turkmenistan 6 July 15:08
Turkmenistan's GDP significantly grows since beginning of 2018
Economy news 6 July 11:56
Wheat harvesting wraps up in Turkmenistan
Economy news 6 July 11:52
Turkmenistan develops logistics of gas processing products’ export
Oil&Gas 6 July 10:00
New Turkmenistan’s ambassador to Belgium appointed
Turkmenistan 5 July 19:56
Latest
Uzbek Agrobank to attract Islamic financing for investment projects
Economy news 09:51
China eyes expanded business ties with Eastern Europe amid EU concerns
China 09:45
Pompeo 'very firm' on complete denuclearization of North Korea
US 09:41
Chlorine used for chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma - OPCW interim report
Arab World 09:37
11 dead, dozens missing as severe typhoon hits Japan
Other News 08:39
Russia, UAE to cooperate in energy and cybersecurity - minister
Russia 08:09
Pompeo visits Pyongyang
US 07:26
Alstom talks new tram line construction in Baku (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:00
Heavy rain continues to batter China
China 06:14