Turkmenistan sets date for first meeting of People's Council

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 7

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov has signed a decree on holding the first meeting of the People's Council of Turkmenistan on September 24-25, 2018.

The event will be held on the eve of September 27 Independence Day.

The decision on the transformation and renaming of the Council of Elders to the People's Council was made in early October of 2017.

Prior to that the Council of Elders served as an exclusively advisory body. At the same time, the People’s Council was the highest representative body of Turkmenistan in the period from 1992 to 2008.

