Turkmenistan sending humanitarian cargo to Iran after strong earthquake

24 July 2018 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 24

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed an order according to which a number of ministries and organizations are ordered to donate humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Turkmen government said in a statement July 24.

The document was signed proceeding from the friendly, fraternal and good-neighborly relations between Turkmenistan and Iran, in order to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of the earthquake in the Iranian province of Kermanshah.

The humanitarian cargo has already been handed over to the Red Crescent Society of Iran.

Turkmenistan was among the first to provide assistance to the people of Iran.

The number of victims of the magnitude 5.9 earthquake, which occurred July 22 in western Iran, reached 287 people. Some 43 villages were affected by the disaster, 101 buildings were completely destroyed.

