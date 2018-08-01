Trade and Foreign Economic Relations minister appointed in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug.1

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Amandurdy Ishanov has been appointed Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, according to the decree of the country's president.

Prior to this, Ishanov served as chairman of the local state commodity and raw materials exchange.

Dovran Orazmyradov, who previously served as Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, was dismissed by the presidential decree in connection with his transfer to another position.

This institution is the government body of Turkmenistan, which conducts state policy in the areas of trade, foreign economic relations and consumer cooperation.

The Ministry carries out activities to saturate the country's domestic market with goods, improve the organization of trade and public catering, provide material and technical support for the national economy, ensure compliance with state interests in the foreign market in accordance with international treaties. The institution brings together more than 200 trade, manufacturing, supplying and servicing enterprises.

