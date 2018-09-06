President: Turkmenistan to ensure stable and reliable supply of energy resources for foreign consumers

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

To ensure stable and reliable supply of energy resources for foreign consumers is one of Turkmenistan’s priority goals, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in his message to the participants of the international exhibition-conference entitled "Main Directions for the Development of the Energy Industry of Turkmenistan" which opened Sept. 6.

“Implementing large-scale energy projects, we pay great attention to international energy cooperation,” the message says. “In accordance with the national program of social and economic development of Turkmenistan for 2011-2030 and the concept of development of the electric power industry for 2013-2020, the volumes of electricity generation will be greatly increased.”

The distribution systems, transformers and substations will be overhauled in the country’s villages, settlements soon.

"The accelerated rates of development of the energy sector that have been achieved so far allow to systematically increase the volume of electricity exports that are in great demand in foreign markets,” the president said. “The capacity of this sector greatly increased thanks to the construction of powerful power stations in a short time, the laying of new transmission lines.”

Transnational power lines have an important economic and geopolitical significance, contributing to the strengthening of peace and sustainable development in the region, the expansion of partnership among countries, the message says.

Gas turbine power plants, which will later be built in the regions of the country within the "Concept for the development of the electric power industry of Turkmenistan for 2013-2020", are expected to greatly increase the national energy capacity. Presently, large-scale projects, aimed at modernizing existing gas turbine power stations and building new ones, are being implemented.

"New power transmission lines are being built,” the message said. “Distribution systems are under construction. The work is underway to modernize the energy infrastructure and outdoor lighting systems in the capital and regions. When implementing projects in the energy industry, energy-saving technologies and highly efficient equipment are used.”

“I am sure that the current international exhibition and scientific conference will provide you with opportunities for acquaintance with the achievements of the energy sector of Turkmenistan, exchange of information, discussion of new promising projects, topical issues of effective use of energy-saving technologies and renewable energy sources, will help to outline the vectors of mutually beneficial cooperation,” the message says.

Presently, Turkmen electricity is exported to Afghanistan and Iran. A project is being implemented to build a high-voltage 500-kilovolt power line in the direction of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan.

Earlier it was reported that the total volume of electricity generated in Turkmenistan by 2024 is planned to be increased to 33 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 27.2 percent more compared to the plans for 2018.

