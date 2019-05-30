Ashgabat to host int’l oil and gas conference

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The "Oil and Gas Turkmenistan 2019" international conference&exhibition is planned to be held in Ashgabat on October 22-24, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel on May 30. Turkmenneft State Concern and the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry are organizers of the event.

This issue was discussed at the governmental meeting. Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of further expanding the international cooperation in the Turkmen oil and gas sector.

“Such events are of interest from the point of view of attracting investments and new technologies, and establishing direct business contacts with representatives of foreign business circles,” the president said.

In his words, special attention is expected to be paid to such issues as the diversification of export routes of Turkmen natural gas and introduction of innovative technologies in the process of searching and producing hydrocarbons.

Turkmenistan ranks second in the CIS in terms of natural gas reserves after Russia. Presently, natural gas is mainly supplied to China.

According to the Program for the Development of the Oil and Gas Industry of Turkmenistan, the annual production of natural gas is planned to be increased up to 250 billion cubic meters in 2030.

