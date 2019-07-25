Turkmenistan provides humanitarian aid to neighboring Afghanistan

25 July 2019 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has sent a truck convoy to Afghanistan with a large batch of additional humanitarian cargo, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency.

Medicines and medical supplies, textiles and children's clothing, school textbooks and supplies, confectionery and other products were sent as free aid. Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to the development of the socio-economic infrastructure of Afghanistan and the establishment of peace, the information said.

"Being a close neighbor, our country is implementing a number of projects as part of existing bilateral agreements, including those on the provision of the Afghan people with electricity and liquefied gas on a preferential basis," Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper writes.

In February 2018, the construction of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, as well as of a power transmission line and a fiber-optic communication line on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route, were launched.

