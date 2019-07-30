Discussions on Aral Sea issue underway in Turkmenistan

30 July 2019 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A two-day meeting of the regional working group on the development of an action program to assist the countries of the Aral Sea basin has kicked off in Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen website “Golden Age”.

The meeting is taking place under the auspices of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) with the support of the Transboundary Water Management in Central Asia Program of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC).

The participants of the event, in which representatives from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are taking part, will also discuss the institutional and legal mechanisms of IFAS.

The process of preparing a draft regional program is in the active phase. The document is being prepared in accordance with national consultations.

Established in the 1990s with the founding of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the IFAS is aimed at financing joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region. In December 2008, IFAS was granted an observer status in the UN General Assembly.

Turkmenistan is affected by the problem of Aral Sea's ecology. It is most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz Region, where problems have arisen with the provision of drinking water, the fight against salinization of cultivation lands, land degradation and desertification.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US company offering new projects to Turkmen petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:46
Iran, Australia eye to expand banking, trade co-op
Finance 14:16
Kazakhstan eyes new joint projects with Germany (Exclusive)
Economy 14:03
Turkmenistan’s crude oil production down
Oil&Gas 13:34
Turkmenistan-Iran gas dispute ended in Iran's favor?
Oil&Gas 13:29
UK supports entrepreneurship in Turkmenistan
Economy 12:18
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 15:12
Azerbaijan decreases export of tomatoes
Economy 15:07
Azerbaijan earns more by exporting satellite services
Business 15:04
CBI governor: About $30B worth of currency sold in Iran’s NIMA system in a year
Finance 15:01
Russia says U.S. may be aiming to quit nuclear test ban treaty
Other News 14:58
Belarus intends to manufacture agricultural equipment in Uzbekistan
Economy 14:55
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 14:46
TOP 5 importer countries of Azerbaijani non-oil products named
Economy 14:46
US company offering new projects to Turkmen petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:46