Parliament of Turkmenistan to consider a number of bills

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12



Trend:

The Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan will consider a number of draft laws, Trend reports with reference to Altyn Asyr (Golden Age) newspaper.

The draft laws will be considered during the IX session of the Mejlis of the sixth convocation, which will be held on March 14, 2020, at 09:00 by local time.

The following draft laws will be considered:

- About electronic document and workflow, digital services

- About environmental information

- About the establishment of the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan Türkmenistanyň Bitaraplygynyň 25 ýyllygyna

- About amendments to the Law of Turkmenistan "About the court"

- About amendments to the Law of Turkmenistan "About adalat bodies of Turkmenistan"

- About amendments to the Law of Turkmenistan "About legal acts"

- About amendments to the Law of Turkmenistan "About enforcement proceedings and the status of bailiffs"

- About amendments to the Law of Turkmenistan "About countering the legalization of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism"

- About amendments and additions to the Customs code of Turkmenistan

- About amendments and additions to the Law of Turkmenistan "About standardization"

- About amendments and additions to the Law of Turkmenistan "About the enterprises"

- About amendments and additions to the law of Turkmenistan "About hydrocarbon resources"

- About amendments To the law of Turkmenistan "About guarantees of the right of youth to work"

- About amendments and additions to the Law of Turkmenistan "About breeding in animal husbandry"

- About amendments to certain draft laws of Turkmenistan

The following draft resolutions of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan are to be also discussed at the session of the national Parliament:

- On ratification of the Agreement between the government of Turkmenistan and the government of the Republic of Singapore to avoid the double taxation on income and to prevent a tax evasion

- About the plan of draft laws of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan for 2020.