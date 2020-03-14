Turkmenistan to hold competition of innovative projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14



Trend:

Turkmenistan's Turkmenaragatnaşyk Agency plans to organize a competition of innovative projects "Digital solution-2020", Trend reports with reference to State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.



The competition is held to stimulate young people interest in education, improve their professionalism, introduce digital education, attract innovative resources to the economy and other areas.

The competition will be held in seven categories: science and education, health, transport and communication, services industry, medium and small businesses, and smart cities.



The results of the competition will be announced at the International exhibition "Turkmentel 2020". It will take place in Ashgabat on 10-11 November.

Turkmentel exhibition, which is annually held in Turkmenistan, invites participants, guests and visitors to learn more about the achievements of Turkmenistan in the spheres of communications, broadcasting and IT-services, as well as innovations of the world telecommunication industry, modern trends, and prospects of its development.

It has been held for 12 years and has proved itself as a premier regional and international event that provides unparalleled access to the latest information on national, regional, and international developments in the telecommunication and IT sector.