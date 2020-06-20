Turkmen parliament's meeting postponed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



The tenth session of the sixth convocation of Turkmen Parliament that was to be held on June 20, 2020, were postponed indefinitely, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan Today State News Agency.



The meeting is postponed due to the large number of draft laws that have been prepared, the proposals received on them, as well as the need to continue working in this direction.



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed Head of the Parliament Gulshat Mammadova to work out all the documents put on the agenda of the next session of the national Parliament.



Earlier, it was said that Human Rights Ombudswoman in Turkmenistan Yazdursun Gurbannazarova had to address the representatives of the Parliament at the meeting.



A number of draft laws, amendments to certain codes and laws of the country, as well as the ratification of certain international instruments had to be submitted for consideration. The issues of Turkmenistan's accession to a number of international agreements also had to be reviewed.



---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva