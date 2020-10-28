Turkmen FM takes part in second session of India-Central Asia Dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Today, on the 28th of October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov participated to the second session of India-Central Asia Dialogue held through videoconferencing.

The session that was chaired by the External Affairs Minister of India Dr.S.Jaishankar, was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan M. Tleuberdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic R. Kazakbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan S. Mukhriddin, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan A. Kamilov. The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar took part in the meeting as the special invitee.

During the session, the adherence of the parties to further development of relations in political-diplomatic vector, as well as in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres was noted.

The Ministers emphasized the importance of the first session within the India-Central Asia Dialogue which was held in Uzbekistan last year and contributed to the strengthening of cooperation between the countries of the Central Asia and India.

During the current meeting, the parties discussed the most pressing issues of collaboration and exchanged views on regional and international affairs posing mutual interest. Special accent was made on the expansion of cooperation in the framework of the United Nations and other international structures.

Speaking at the session, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan highlighted the importance of cooperation within the India-Central Asia Dialogue, among the priorities of which is the maintenance of regional security. In this regard, the firm commitment of Turkmenistan to the collaboration on the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy was underlined. R.Meredov proposed to enhance the collaboration on the security issues, particularly by means of holding relevant consultations and meetings between the experts of countries in present format.

The steady position of Turkmenistan in the advancement of peace process in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, including the facilitation of the socio-economic recovery of the neighboring state was reiterated. Turkmenistan stands for the application of exclusively diplomatic and political tools in achieving stabilization in this country. Under the leadership of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan does all the necessary on its part. The country is ready to provide its political space and required organizational conditions for the Intra-Afghan negotiations. Also, Turkmenistan implements quite a number of large-scale energy, transport and infrastructural projects intended to assist all-inclusive development of Afghanistan, including its integration into the world economy.

The construction of the gas pipeline along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India route, railway segments, and fiber-optic communication lines involving the territory of Afghanistan, as well as the significance of transit routes by means of land, railway and maritime transport and infrastructure was specifically noted. The given projects are expected to contribute to the strengthening of trade-economic ties on the Eurasian space.

In this regard, the Ministers welcomed the presence of Afghanistan in the India-Central Asia Dialogue. They expressed interest in further strengthening of cooperation aimed at the development and economic recovery of Afghanistan. The issue of developing the transit and transport potential of the CA countries and India was especially considered, including the promotion of joint initiatives on the establishment of regional and international transport corridors.

The parties thoroughly discussed the situation in regard to global pandemic and underlined the necessity of continuing close cooperation between the epidemiological services of the Central Asian countries and India on overcoming the COVID-19. In the context, the Head of MFA of Turkmenistan noted the significance of applying the methods of scientific diplomacy and exchange of expertise. The importance of cooperation in the area of healthcare, pharmaceuticals and scientific research was especially noted.

The parties discussed the collaboration in such spheres as energy, gas chemical industry, transport, communication, high technologies, and agriculture. The interest in further expansion of trade-economic cooperation, including the promotion of direct contacts between the businesses of India and CA countries was expressed. In this regard, the Ministers welcomed the launching of the India-Central Asia Business Council in New Delhi in February 2020.

The Ministers thoroughly discussed cultural and humanitarian relations. It was stated that the countries are linked by common historical and cultural values. Special accent was made on holding joint educational and cultural activities.

The Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries expressed gratitude to the External Affairs Minister of India for organizing the second session of India-Central Asia Dialogue. The parties agreed to continue organizing annual meetings within the India-Central Asia Dialogue with the participation of Afghanistan.