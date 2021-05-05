Turkmenistan participates in OSCE meeting on cybersecurity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan took part in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) videoconference on cybersecurity, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The videoconference was held from May 4 through May 5.

Turkmenistan pays attention to the establishment of international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, and has created a Cybersecurity Service in the structure of the Turkmen "Turkmenaragatnasyk" (Turkmen Communication) Agency.

Turkmenistan has developed and is implementing a Concept of Development of Digital Economy for 2019 – 2025 , aimed at improving the efficiency of the functioning of the national economy and the social sphere of the country.

Turkmenistan is also focused on creating its own digital model, based not only on the import of ready-made solutions and know-how, but also on its scientific and technological potential.

The representatives of Turkmen Communication agency, the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan and a number of other relevant ministries and departments took part in the meeting.

In accordance with the regulation On the State Commission for Cybersecurity, systematic measures are being taken to address the tasks arising from the State Cybersecurity Program of Turkmenistan and the Plan for the Implementation of the Program for 2017-2021.

