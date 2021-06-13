Turkmenistan approves composition of joint intergovernmental commission with Qatar

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a Resolution approving the composition of the joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation from the Turkmen side, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan today.

According to the document, In order to further develop the partnership between Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar, expand bilateral trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian relations, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution approving the composition of the joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation from the Turkmen side.