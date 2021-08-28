Turkmenistan eyes becoming member of Islamic Trade Finance Corporation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Turkmenistan plans to become a member of the Islamic Corporation for Trade Finance of the Islamic Development Bank, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan.

According to the information, during a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the digital system on August 27, Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov submitted for consideration by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov a draft order on Turkmenistan's membership in the Islamic Corporation for Trade Finance of the Islamic Development Bank.

According to the report, at the meeting, the head of state stressed that the country has established productive contacts with the largest reputable international financial organizations, including the Islamic Development Bank and its structural divisions.

Having approved and signed the submitted draft order, the president of Turkmenistan allowed the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs on behalf of Turkmenistan to carry out work related to membership in the Islamic Corporation for Trade Finance of the Islamic Development Bank and registration in the prescribed manner.

International Islamic Corporation for Trade Finance is an autonomous organization within the Islamic Development Bank group, founded in 2008, the headquarters of the organization is located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The organization was created to promote and develop trade in order to improve the economic conditions and incomes of the population of the countries of the Islamic world.

