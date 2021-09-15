Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan talk co-op in use of water resources of Amu Darya River

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed issues of cooperation in the use of water resources of the Amu Darya River, Trend reports referring to State News Agency of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Turkmen media.

The mentioned issue was discussed during the first meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Uzbek intergovernmental commission on water issues held in Tashkent.

The parties also discussed issues of the operation of water facilities in the territory of the two countries. In this regard, the importance of the activities of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination, and the Interstate Commission for Sustainable Development was noted.

In addition, the issues of scientific and technical cooperation in the field of water management were considered. In this context, the meeting participants expressed their readiness to develop and implement projects and programs of bilateral cooperation in the field of rational use of water resources, introduction of new technologies, etc.

Following the meeting, the parties signed the Protocol of the first meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management Issues.