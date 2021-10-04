Turkmenistan ready to work closely with new Afghan government - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4

Trend:

Turkmenistan is ready to work closely with the new Afghan government, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stated in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.

According to Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is closely following the development of the situation and the latest events in Afghanistan and hopes that the transit of power in this country will be carried out peacefully on the basis of a broad national dialogue.

"For my part, I want to stress that we are ready to work closely with the new government of Afghanistan to further strengthen the traditionally fraternal Turkmen-Afghan relations, to provide the necessary assistance in order to quickly normalize the situation in this country and ensure its sustainable socio-economic revival," the president said.

The president noted that Turkmenistan, relying on its positive neutral status, is pursuing an exclusively peaceful foreign policy, without interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

"Based on our neutral status, we do not enter into military alliances and blocs, but on the contrary, we actively use our political space to promote the global peace, security and sustainable development," added Berdimuhamedov.