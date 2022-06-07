Azerbaijan plans increasing volume of cargo turnover of Baku Port and port of Turkmenbashi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. It is planned to increase the cargo turnover of Baku (Azerbaijan) and Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) ports, General Director of Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov said during a ‘round table’ dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, on June 7, Trend reports.

According to him, cargo reception may increase to 3 million tons per year, as a result of the construction of a new terminal at the Baku Sea Port.

Ziyadov also noted the importance of digitalization in this sphere.

"Discussions are currently underway with the Turkmen side on the introduction of new digital technologies in the sphere of transport. Baku Port received a certificate of ‘green’ port in 2019,” Ziyadov noted.

“We hope that ports of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will receive similar certificates in near future and our region will create a ‘green’ corridor," he added.