Major US companies eye business in Turkmenistan - Chief of Business Council (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Entrepreneurs from the US and Turkmenistan are interested in strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council, Eric Stewart told Trend.

"US-Turkmen relations are very positive and are focused on mutual benefit. There are many major American companies interested in developing business in Turkmenistan, and, conversely, the Turkmen business community values the American brand and technology," Stewart said.

He noted that Turkmen entrepreneurs appreciate the American way of doing business, since businessmen from the US working in Turkmenistan are interested in finding Turkmen partners.

"In my opinion, the commercial relationship between our two nations has tremendous potential and is the cornerstone of our future cooperation. We want to keep relations fresh and continue pursuing business opportunities," the executive director said.