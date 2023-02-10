Turkmenistan and UN considering promising areas of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held a meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator to Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the effectiveness of Turkmenistan's cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies, reviewed current and prospective projects, and also discussed key areas of cooperation.

At the same time, they discussed issues related to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations 2021-2025.

It was noted that Turkmenistan's cooperation with the UN is a strategic direction of the country's foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has significantly expanded its cooperation with the UN system by joining 167 international conventions and treaties, as well as joining 13 UN Councils, Committees, and Commissions.