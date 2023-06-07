Daewoo E&C to build first Turkmen plant for production of blue ammonia in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The first blue ammonia plant in Central Asia will be built in Turkmenistan by the South Korean Daewoo E&C company, Trend reports.

The signing of the deal will take place before 2023 end, and construction will begin no later than the second half of next year.

The plant, which will be built in the Balkan region of the country, will produce carbamide-ammonia fertilizers – derivatives of blue ammonia and will provide ample opportunities for exporting environmentally friendly products to Europe.

Turkmenistan and South Korea maintain contacts at the highest level. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov recently held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the South Korean Daewoo Engineering & Construction Jong Won-ju.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is ready to consider proposals for the implementation of projects in the chemical industry by the South Korean Daewoo E&C company, including the construction of plants for the production of ammonia and urea, phosphate fertilizers.