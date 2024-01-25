Turkmenistan and Switzerland define main areas of co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 25. Turkmenistan and Switzerland have recently identified key areas of cooperation, laying the foundation for enhanced collaboration and engagement between the two nations, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between the Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation (with residence in Baku) Thomas Stähli, during which he presented his credentials.

During the meeting, the diplomat was thoroughly familiarized with the main directions and principles of Turkmenistan's foreign policy.

The parties noted that the common views and active activities of Turkmenistan and Switzerland in the interests of peace, universal security, and sustainable development predetermined their successful cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, primarily on the platform of major international organizations.

At the same time, during the meeting, they discussed measures to expand interstate dialogue and also stressed the importance of holding inter-ministerial consultations and updating the legal framework as key mechanisms for activating diplomatic contacts.

Also during the discussions, Dunyagozel Gulmanova proposed expanding the range of trade and economic cooperation.

The diplomats touched upon the issues of holding joint business forums, organizing trade and economic missions, and establishing cooperation in the field of water resources management.

Meanwhile, Swiss companies are actively working in Turkmenistan, strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Within the framework of mutually beneficial partnerships, Swiss companies actively participate in the implementation of projects that contribute to the sustainable development of the country and strengthen its position in the international market.

