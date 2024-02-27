Turkmenistan records remarkable surge in retail trade volume

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. The indicator of the volume of retail trade turnover in Turkmenistan increased 8.5 times from 2008 through 2023, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of Turkmenistan's People's Council, stated this during a meeting of the People's Council's Presidium.



He stated that the volume of retail trade in 2008 was 16 million Turkmen manat ($4.57 million) and that by 2023, this figure had climbed to 140 million Turkmen manat ($39.96 million).



Berdimuhamedov also stated that Turkmenistan will undertake a full census of its population and housing stock in December 2022, revealing a population of over 7 million.

Citing the chairman of the People's Council, this represents an increase of about 2 million people since 2008.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's economic development in recent years has been characterized by rapid growth, supported mainly by the development of the energy sector, especially natural gas exports.

The country is actively investing in the modernization of its infrastructure, industry, and agriculture, seeking to diversify the economy and improve conditions for attracting foreign investment.