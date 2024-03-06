Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia ponder strengthening trade and economic relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia discussed issues related to deepening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Minister of Investment for Investors Outreach of Saudi Arabia, Badr AlBadr.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues on the agenda of interstate cooperation between Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia.

They stressed that mutual visits and high-level meetings are the main factor in the consistent development of comprehensive relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, the parties also considered the possibilities of strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, paying special attention to the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Saudi Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

In addition, they exchanged views on issues of Turkmen-Saudi relations in the economic and investment spheres, as well as on the prospects for their further development.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan has emerged as a pivotal endeavor, marked by burgeoning trade and economic engagements, as both nations seek to leverage their strategic positions and abundant resources.

With discussions ranging from energy collaboration to infrastructural investments, the partnership reflects a mutual commitment to fostering sustainable development and enhancing regional stability.

