EBRD unveils updated portfolio data for projects in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 11. The current loan portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) projects in Turkmenistan is estimated at about 27 million euros, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the loan portfolio is calculated for the implementation of 21 projects.

The entire portfolio of projects of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development encompasses a broad spectrum of investments across diverse sectors of the economy.

Most of the project portfolio (comprising 85 percent, equivalent to approximately 23 million euros) is earmarked for investments in industry, commerce, and agribusiness, with the remaining 15 percent (equivalent to 4 million euros) allocated to investments in financial institutions.

As the EBRD noted in its report, all the existing investment portfolio is allocated to Turkmenistan's private sector.

Collectively, the bank's investments in Turkmenistan surpass 334 million euros, encompassing a range of 87 distinct projects.