Turkmenistan condemns terrorist attack in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Turkmenistan condemns the terrorist attack in Moscow, Trend reports.

"Turkmenistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on March 22, 2024, at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk city, Moscow region.

We express our condolences and support to the families and friends of the deceased. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reads.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.