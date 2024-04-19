Turkmenistan introduces new sanitary standards for greenhouses

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 19. The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan has approved new state sanitary standards for the construction and maintenance of greenhouses in the country, Trend reports.

The document was registered by the Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan under the number 1785 and published on the official portal of legal information.

The norms regulate the procedure for selecting land plots for the construction of greenhouses and the requirements for heating, air exchange, water supply, and sewerage facilities.

Sanitary rules for the use of pesticides, biological plant protection products, and mineral fertilizers are also defined.

The document prescribes standards for special clothing and personal protective equipment for employees, rules for the organization of their work, and household services.

A separate section is devoted to the requirements for environmental protection and medical care for greenhouse employees.

Compliance with the new state sanitary rules is mandatory for all legal entities and individuals, regardless of the form of ownership of greenhouses in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's agriculture is undergoing a period of intensive development, especially in the field of row crops.

Government-supported modernization programs, the introduction of advanced technologies, and investments in agricultural infrastructure contribute to an increase in agricultural production.

