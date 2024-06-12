Turkmenistan and Türkiye's Rönesans Holding examine prospective collaborations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 12. Turkmenistan discussed the current state of cooperation and identified promising areas for its development with Türkiye's Rönesans Holding, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during the meeting of the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the Chairman of the Board of the Türkiye's Rönesans Holding Erman Ilıcak.

During the meeting, Ilıcak noted the successful long-term work of his company in Turkmenistan, the implemented projects of which comply with international quality standards.

The parties discussed the current state of cooperation and identified promising areas for its development.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the fruitful and mutually beneficial relations between Turkmenistan and Turkey, based on historical, cultural, and linguistic ties between the two peoples.

"In Turkmenistan, we welcome the establishment of new partnerships with large international companies for a long-term period, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect for the interests of both sides," he stressed.

The Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan appreciated the active participation of Rönesans Holding in the implementation of significant projects in Turkmenistan, especially in the fields of urban planning, oil and gas, and chemical industries, and also expressed readiness to consider proposals from Turkish partners to expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

To note, during the past fourteen years, Rönesans Holding has built numerous substantial structures in Turkmenistan. These include an oil and gas university, a hotel, and a plant for producing gasoline from natural gas in the Ahal region, among others.

Founded in 1993, Rönesans Holding is an investing and contracting company based in Türkiye that works in the fields of health, industrial facilities, construction, energy, and real estate development. Among the regions where the holding is active are Europe, the CIS, and the MENA region.