Uzbekistan, South Korea to jointly fight financing of terrorism

5 September 2018 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Prosecutor General's Office of Uzbekistan and the Financial Intelligence Unit of South Korea (KoFIU) have signed a memorandum of cooperation providing for a joint fight against money laundering and terrorism financing, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Uzbekistan.

The document was signed in Seoul at the Sixth Symposium of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering.

"According to the document, the cooperation will be carried out in the framework of activities to combat the money laundering and the financing of terrorism by exchanging information on suspicious financial transactions and persons engaged in them," the report said.

The parties also expressed readiness to further expand the bilateral agreements reached during the visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to South Korea in November 2017.

