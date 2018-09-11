US, Uzbekistan to mull prospects for co-op in trade, economy, investment

11 September 2018 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

A delegation of the US State Department, led by First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Brian McFeeters, will visit Uzbekistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message on Sept. 11.

The visit is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The agenda of the visit includes meetings in the Cabinet of Ministers, the ministries of foreign affairs, foreign trade, economy, development of information technologies and communications. It is planned to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in trade, economy and investment.

It was earlier reported that in September 2018, Sam Brownback, the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, will also visit Uzbekistan.

