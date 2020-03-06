Uzbekistan becomes member of Hague Conference on Private International Law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan has become a member of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH), Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Justice.

Till now, the conference united 83 participants (82 states and the European Union), and after the accession of the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan the number grew to 85.

Membership will ensure the country's participation in the procedure of unification of the norms of international family and private laws, further development of the legal system taking into account world standards, and more effective protection of the rights and interests of citizens abroad, the report said.

Uzbekistan is already a party to three Hague conventions including the Convention on Civil Procedure (1954), the Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents (1961) and the Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction (1980).

Uzbekistan's membership in HCCH will entail a number of changes in national legislation that will facilitate international legal assistance and cooperation to assist migrants abroad. International civil law disputes will be resolved faster and more efficiently, the message said.

In addition, the country expects that this will allow Uzbekistan to reflect national interests in future international documents that will have a positive impact on national legislation and law enforcement practice.

In 2018, a Fund with a budget of $26 million to support migrant workers and an external labor migration agency under the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations were established to assist the Uzbek citizens working abroad.

Furthermore, in 2019, a department for the protection of rights and support for Uzbek citizens working temporarily abroad and national commission on foreign labor migration were set up.