Uzbekistan considers joining research of vaccine for COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan expressed interest in joint post-marketing trials of the second Russian vaccine against COVID-19, which was developed by the Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology in Russia, Trend reports with reference to the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor).

Rospotrebnadzor held a videoconference meeting with the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare under the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan on the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus, including the development of a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19.

The parties also discussed the current epidemic situation in Russia and Uzbekistan, the conditions for lifting the imposed restrictions, as well as the progress of testing the Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona, developed by Vector Center.

In particular, the Uzbek side expressed interest in taking part in joint research on the use of the vaccine after its registration.

EpiVacCorona is a single-component peptide vaccine against COVID-19, registration of which began on September 17, 2020.

The first and second stages of clinical trials were conducted from July to September 2020 on 100 volunteers. The next, third phase of clinical trials is planned to be carried out from November 2020 on 3000 subjects.

