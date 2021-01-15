Uzbekistan, EAEU to present draft joint memorandum for discussion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will present a draft memorandum on further joint work in January, Trend reports referring to the press service of EAEU.

Uzbekistan received observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union in mid-December last year.

“Uzbekistan has been very actively involved in the work. I have already held a series of meetings at the level of deputy prime ministers and ambassadors, who are keenly interested in concrete steps,” Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich said during the "EAEU 2.0: transition to a new quality of integration" session at the Gaidar Forum 2021 on January 14.

“We will soon, in January, present a draft joint memorandum for discussion, and a road map will be formed,” he noted.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk, who oversees integration issues in the CIS and the EAEU, during the Gaidar Forum, promised assistance to Uzbekistan in joining the Eurasian Economic Union.

The vice prime minister also added that today the organization is working very closely with Uzbekistan to bring tax systems closer together. “This work, which was started two years ago, will continue,” he said.

“We will naturally help Uzbekistan in everything related to the convergence of our customs systems, sanitary and epidemiological control systems, to ensure that Uzbek goods meet the requirements that are presented in the EAEU so that they have the opportunity to enter our markets,” he concluded.

