Uzbekistan 9 April 2021 14:05 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Uzbekistan to develop hydrogen energy sector Uzbekistan 14:58
Azerbaijan shares data on lending operations in trade and services sector Finance 14:55
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, FinTech discuss expansion of digital payments in Azerbaijan Finance 14:53
Turkmenistan names volume of electricity produced by Avaza State Power plant Oil&Gas 14:37
National Bank of Georgia sees increase in international reserves Finance 14:23
Nar’s ‘TƏHSİL+’ makes online education more convenient! Society 14:23
EBRD eyes support to Kazakh CenterCredit Bank under Green Economy Financing Facility Finance 14:12
Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares data on lending Finance 14:12
Fitch Ratings assigns upcoming issue of Uzbekistan’s senior unsecured Eurobonds Finance 14:09
Major Uzbek car manufacturer, Kyrgyz industrial ministry ink co-op memorandum Uzbekistan 14:05
Facebook suspends 16,000 accounts for selling fake reviews after UK intervention Europe 13:56
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender to buy filters Tenders 13:51
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:44
Kazakhstan's foreign exchange reserves down Finance 13:34
Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat Shipyard completes repair of towing vessel Transport 13:33
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Auditors issues several licenses for audit activity Business 13:33
Azerbaijan expanding territory of Sumgayit Chemical and Industrial Park following presidential order Politics 13:32
Iran asks cryptocurrency mining centers to establish renewable power plants Business 13:18
Iran's ICT Minister denies filtering of Clubhouse app Society 13:18
Iranian MPs visit four nuclear sites to monitor implementation of Strategic Plan Law Nuclear Program 13:15
Azerbaijani FM meeting with President of 75th session of UN General Assembly Politics 13:14
OneWeb to launch several satellites from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Kazakhstan 13:13
Uzbekneftegaz, Russian Sovcombank sign MoU Uzbekistan 13:03
Georgian government approves initiative on agricultural land plots Business 13:03
Iran releases seized South Korean ship Society 12:58
Azerbaijani ADIF issues update on paid compensations to closed banks' depositors Finance 12:57
Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions Europe 12:54
Russia records another 9,150 coronavirus cases Russia 12:52
Azerbaijan enters list of countries with lowest cost for 1GB of mobile internet ICT 12:51
Azerbaijani e-platform seeks to attract foreign players to country's startup ecosystem ICT 12:34
Azerbaijan's revenues from mandatory health insurance exceed forecast - minister Finance 12:30
Georgia reports 777 new cases of coronavirus for April 9 Georgia 12:21
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Russian Federation Politics 12:20
Production of high quality organic fertilizers started in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 12:18
Iran proper alternative to Suez Canal: Official Business 12:10
Strong March pushes Airbus quarterly deliveries higher Europe 12:02
Azerbaijani Teammers e-platform to play big role in creating global startups ICT 11:59
Turkmenistan receives ambulance helicopter from Russia's Kazan Helicopter Plant Transport 11:54
Another batch of munition batch left by Armenian soldiers found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:50
EY Azerbaijan Announces the Winner of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ Competition Society 11:46
Kazakhstan-Moldova trade down significantly Business 11:46
Snam reduces natural gas emissions by 11% Oil&Gas 11:26
Uzbekistan to modernize its gas transmission system Uzbekistan 11:25
UNGA chairman stresses importance of Azerbaijan for UN Politics 11:21
Lagazetteaz.fr reviews article on destroyed Azerbaijani cultural monuments in Karabakh Politics 11:20
President Aliyev receives president of 75th session of UN General Assembly Politics 11:14
Georgian Airway establishes new subsidiary - Georgian Airways Cargo Transport 11:11
Kazakhstan twofold decreases imports of Kyrgyz-made goods Business 11:08
Natural gas accounted for almost entire energy mix of Snam Oil&Gas 11:08
Turkmenistan, Japan discuss relevant issues of co-op Business 11:08
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 11:06
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:05
Baku hosting meeting of Turkic Council's Working Group (PHOTO) Politics 11:03
FAO, Uzbekistan sign agreement on food, agriculture co-op Uzbekistan 10:43
India, Sri Lanka agree to work jointly against terrorist entities, fugitives Other News 10:42
Seychelles central to India's vision of security, growth for Indian Ocean region: PM Modi Other News 10:41
Indian PM Modi gets second vaccine dose, says vaccine can defeat COVID-19 Other News 10:40
German exports rise in February, lifted by China trade Europe 10:38
Snam plans to reduce natural gas emissions by 45% by 2025 Oil&Gas 10:34
Nizami was just not sufficiently known in world at large - founding Co-Chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Society 10:34
UN General Assembly chairman visits grave of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 10:31
Former VP of World Bank talks about Nizami Ganjavi Society 10:29
Enagas details its digital transformation process Oil&Gas 10:01
Enagas focused on improving gas system operation efficiency Oil&Gas 09:55
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.9 Finance 09:53
Relatives of missing Armenian soldiers continue to hold building of MoD in blockade Armenia 09:53
India reports a record 131,968 new COVID-19 infections Other News 09:50
Thailand reports 559 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death Other News 09:48
Oil edges up on weak dollar; investors weigh rising supplies, demand outlook Oil&Gas 09:47
Analyst talks obstacles for development of audit services in Azerbaijan Finance 09:44
ADIF eyes to conduct auctions in Azerbaijan through electronic platforms Finance 09:40
Shafag-Asiman gas could be exported to Turkey, or Europe - Fitch Ratings Oil&Gas 09:40
Delegation of Israeli doctors in Azerbaijan to continue providing support to Azerbaijani soldiers (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:00
U.S. defense secretary to visit Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters, UK US 08:39
Turkey hits new daily record with 55,941 COVID-19 cases Turkey 08:12
Analysts of US company discuss upcoming cyber threats in 2021 ICT 07:40
Uzbekistan, Qatar may launch direct flights Uzbekistan 07:25
Italy reports over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases, 487 deaths Europe 07:09
Saudi Arabia inaugurates 1st renewable energy power plant Arab World 06:28
U.S. reports over 20,000 coronavirus variants infections US 05:49
EU implements infrastructure projects in six Georgian municipalities Business 05:10
Israel reports 274 new COVID-19 cases, 835,437 in total Israel 04:38
Albania's int'l airport to resume regular flights Other News 04:02
Morocco, France discuss bilateral ties, regional issues Europe 03:21
One dead, several injured in Texas shooting US 02:39
France reports 5,705 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 Europe 02:01
U.S.'s Blinken reaffirms strategic partnership in call with Jordan's king US 01:15
WHO records over 667,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide Other News 00:32
President of UN's 75th session arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 8 April 23:55
AstraZeneca vaccination to be given to individuals over 55 years of age in Georgia Georgia 8 April 23:22
Turkey's drillship starts new mission in Black Sea Turkey 8 April 23:21
Applying for loan from IMF Iran's right: CBI Business 8 April 23:20
Azerbaijan considering possibilities of packaging Uzbek dried fruits in Alat FEZ Business 8 April 23:17
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender for wells maintenance Tenders 8 April 23:17
Turkmenistan continues to work on gasification of regions Oil&Gas 8 April 23:16
Kazakhstan sees increase in housing purchases Business 8 April 23:15
Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor allows some Azerbaijani enterprises to import tomatoes Business 8 April 23:15
Positive cereal crop prospects in 2021 - FAO Business 8 April 23:15
All cities, villages, historical, religious sites, mosques, cemeteries been demolished, this is reflection of Islamophobia - President Aliyev Politics 8 April 23:12
What we have done was just cause - Azerbaijani president Politics 8 April 23:08
