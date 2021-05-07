Presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia consider strengthening of strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin considered topical issues of further strengthening the Uzbek-Russian relations of strategic partnership, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that on May 7, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The parties considered topical issues of further strengthening the Uzbek-Russian relations of strategic partnership and alliance.

Also, the dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation between the countries in the difficult conditions of the coronavirus pandemic was noted.

According to the ministry, Uzbekistan and Russia continue active contacts at all levels. Large cooperation projects are being implemented in the main sectors of the economy of Uzbekistan with the participation of leading Russian companies and banks.

Thus, in April this year, Innoprom International Exhibition, for the first time large-scaled outside of Russia, was successfully held in Tashkent.

The sides especially noted the need for joint adoption of additional measures to increase the volume of mutual trade.

“Inter-parliamentary exchanges are expanding and important educational, cultural, and humanitarian programs are being implemented,” the message said.

During the conversation, the presidents also exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda and regional cooperation, including within the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union.

