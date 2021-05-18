Uzbekistan receives third batch of Chinese-Uzbek COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan receives the third batch of the Chinese-Uzbek COVID-19 vaccine ZF-UZ-VAC2001 in the amount of one million doses, Trend reports referring to the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine is a novel recombinant coronavirus vaccine developed by scientists from the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. It is noted that clinical trials of this vaccine were carried out in collaboration with Uzbek scientists.

It is reported that the first batch of this vaccine was delivered to Uzbekistan on March 27, 2021 in the amount of one million doses, while the second batch in the same amount was received on April 27 this year.

The ministry notes that when developing the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine co-authored by Chinese-Uzbek scientists, the external protein of the coronavirus was synthesized by a biotechnological method, and when it is introduced into the body, an immune response to this protein is formed.

“These vaccines are considered to have the highest safety profile compared to other types of vaccines,” the ministry stressed.

According to the information, scientists from the Center for Advanced Technologies under the Ministry of Innovative Development and the Research Institute of Virology under the Ministry of Health contributed to the large-scale research of the ZF2001 vaccine. As a result, the Chinese partners announced Uzbekistan as a co-author of the vaccine, and it was named ZF-UZ-VAC2001.

