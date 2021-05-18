Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan finalizing negotiations on launching Silk Road Visa

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have resolved all technical issues related to the introduction of a multiple-entry tourist visa Silk Road Visa, it remains to go through domestic procedures, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, the Minister of Tourism and Sports Aziz Abdukhakimov told RIA Novosti, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

“The exact date is determined by the bilateral commission. We have solved all the technical issues, we are about to reach an agreement. We must go through the internal state approval procedures,” Abdukhakimov stressed.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that for the implementation of the project there will be a portal on which foreigners can leave an application, the response for the application will come within 48 hours.

“Today, a number of other countries want to join our project, Kyrgyzstan is very active, negotiations are ongoing with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Tajikistan, Mongolia and a number of Transcaucasian republics may join it as well,” Abdukhakimov added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture of Kazakhstan said that the Silk Road Visa has every opportunity to become an analogue of the Schengen visa in the countries of the Silk Road.

The document will help to overcome visa, customs and border barriers when tourists cross the borders of neighboring states.