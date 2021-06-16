Uzbekistan, Afghanistan eye intensification of bilateral co-op in trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan discussed intensification of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

On June 15, 2021, the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar.

The parties discussed the prospects for direct inter-Afghan peace talks, the process of preparation for the International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities”, as well as intensification of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

Atmar asked on behalf of the Afghan leadership to convey sincere gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the emergency humanitarian assistance provided, which, according to him, saved thousands of lives of ordinary Afghans who faced the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister especially emphasized the fact that the head of Uzbekistan was the first to respond to the request of Afghanistan.

The Afghan side also praised the efforts of the leadership of Uzbekistan for the peaceful settlement of the Afghan crisis, the implementation of various infrastructure projects in the energy, transport and communication fields in the country.

