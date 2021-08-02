Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan expanding transboundary water co-op
Latest
Armenians who tortured Azerbaijani captives during first Karabakh war apologize before Azerbaijani people in court
Azerbaijan announces date of start of issuing certificate to persons with contraindications to COVID vaccination
Erdogan express his desire to revive tripartite mechanism Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan at level of leaders
Iran declares amount on loans issued by National Development Fund to water, economy, processing industry