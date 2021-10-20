Leading Uzbek banks with state share in terms of deposits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20

By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend:

The National Bank of Uzbekistan bank became the leader in terms of the volume of deposits for the period of January through September 2021, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The deposits of the National Bank amounted to 18.5 billion soums ($1.7 million), having increased by 14 percent over the year. For comparison, in January through September 2020 the deposits of this bank amounted to 16.1 billion soums ($1.5 million).

The rating of Uzbek banks with state share in terms of largest deposits: